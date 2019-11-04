ValuEngine Upgrades Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DCO. Sidoti lowered their price target on Ducommun from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Noble Financial raised Ducommun from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of DCO stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.35. 16,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,900. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $543.07 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.52.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ducommun will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 404,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,819,247.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $27,972.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 404,115 shares in the company, valued at $18,839,841.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,900 shares of company stock worth $172,797. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCO. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

