ValuEngine Upgrades Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) to “Hold”

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price target on Douglas Emmett and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

Shares of DEI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.55. 10,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,351. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $32.32 and a 12 month high of $43.74.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $230.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.45 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6,381.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 430,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,160,000 after buying an additional 424,070 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 9.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

