ValuEngine Lowers Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) to Buy

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Weight Watchers International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weight Watchers International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

WW traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $34.55. 1,114,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average is $26.67. Weight Watchers International has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $369.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.11 million. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weight Watchers International will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $116,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the third quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

