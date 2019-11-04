ValuEngine Lowers Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) to Hold

Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:CLWT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 51,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,066. Euro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT) by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,935 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.05% of Euro Tech worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

