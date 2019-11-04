ValuEngine Downgrades Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NTTYY opened at $49.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.44. Nippon Telegraph & Telephone has a twelve month low of $37.16 and a twelve month high of $50.46.

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.53 billion during the quarter. Nippon Telegraph & Telephone had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nippon Telegraph & Telephone will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile voice related services, IP/packet communications services, telecommunications equipment, system integration, and other services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Regional Communications Business, Long Distance and International Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Data Communications Business, and Other Business.

