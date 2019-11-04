ValuEngine Downgrades Ferro (NYSE:FOE) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FOE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ferro to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferro presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.83.

FOE traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $12.08. 793,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,776. The stock has a market cap of $911.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.08. Ferro has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

In other Ferro news, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $30,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,479.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $374,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 232,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,305.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $525,600 over the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,981,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferro by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ferro by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,112,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,579,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferro by 386.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 523,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferro by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 47,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

