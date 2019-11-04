ValuEngine Downgrades California Resources (NYSE:CRC) to Sell

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of California Resources from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of California Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of CRC traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.39. 18,510,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 4.39. California Resources has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.83.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. California Resources had a net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 22.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that California Resources will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,404.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd A. Stevens acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,980 shares of company stock valued at $171,365 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of California Resources by 14.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 97,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of California Resources by 272.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 154,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 113,173 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of California Resources by 1,590.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 133,320 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of California Resources by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of California Resources by 10.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 26,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

