ValuEngine Downgrades Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.10.

NYSE AHT opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $278.82 million, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.71). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $415.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.14 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, insider Mark Nunneley acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 501,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,443.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,035.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

