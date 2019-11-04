Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Valeritas Holdings Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company which focused on developing technologies for Type 2 diabetes. The company’s product pipeline consists of V-Go (R) Disposable Insulin Delivery device, is a simple, wearable, basal-bolus insulin delivery solution for Type 2 diabetes which enables patients to administer a continuous preset basal rate infusion of insulin. Valeritas Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Get Valeritas alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on VLRX. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Valeritas in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valeritas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Valeritas from $1.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Valeritas stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.51. 2,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,702. Valeritas has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96.

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.90) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Valeritas had a negative net margin of 187.83% and a negative return on equity of 45,700.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Valeritas will post -10.4 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Valeritas stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.49% of Valeritas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Valeritas Company Profile

Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization.

Featured Article: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valeritas (VLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valeritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.