Usca Ria LLC Raises Stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCA traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.51. 69,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,501. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.75. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $147.42. The stock has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 173.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Mizuho set a $153.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of HCA Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stephens set a $150.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.07.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $124,626.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

