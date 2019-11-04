Usca Ria LLC Makes New Investment in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAT. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 0.3% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,311,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,317,464,000 after buying an additional 30,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American National Insurance by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 822,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,835,000 after purchasing an additional 54,237 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in American National Insurance by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 196,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in American National Insurance by 24.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 20,930 shares during the period. Finally, Lomas Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American National Insurance during the second quarter valued at $12,376,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of American National Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

NASDAQ ANAT traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $121.21. 615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,646. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.51. American National Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $111.01 and a fifty-two week high of $155.24.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $956.68 million during the quarter. American National Insurance had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 4.36%.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

