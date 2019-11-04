Usca Ria LLC Invests $889,000 in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 28,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,574,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,900,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,526,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,345,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,464,000. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on FOX in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.52.

NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.43. The stock had a trading volume of 174,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,304,909. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion and a PE ratio of 12.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.78. Fox Corp has a 12 month low of $29.69 and a 12 month high of $41.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

