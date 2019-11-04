Usca Ria LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Usca Ria LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,002 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $2,225,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,183,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,994,000 after purchasing an additional 40,810 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $128,287,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 66,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after purchasing an additional 30,379 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $158.78. 1,109,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,385,117. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.81 and a fifty-two week high of $161.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

