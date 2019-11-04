Usca Ria LLC Acquires 10,800 Shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 139,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $765,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 41,645 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XMPT traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $27.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,238. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.06.

