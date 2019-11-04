US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised US Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.97.

Shares of USWS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,743. US Well Services has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $10.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $130.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that US Well Services will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of US Well Services in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Well Services in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Well Services in the second quarter worth about $750,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of US Well Services in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Well Services by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 49,269 shares during the period. 48.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

