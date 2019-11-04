US Foods (USFD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. US Foods has set its FY19 guidance at $2.15 to $2.25 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect US Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $40.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. US Foods has a twelve month low of $27.51 and a twelve month high of $43.10.

USFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on US Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on US Foods from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

