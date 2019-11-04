Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Financial Survey

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Whitestone REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties 26.72% 9.56% 3.61% Whitestone REIT 13.75% 4.55% 1.54%

1.9% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Urstadt Biddle Properties and Whitestone REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Whitestone REIT 0 1 2 0 2.67

Whitestone REIT has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.27%. Given Whitestone REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Whitestone REIT is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Dividends

Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Whitestone REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Whitestone REIT pays out 98.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Whitestone REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties $135.35 million 5.52 $37.46 million N/A N/A Whitestone REIT $119.86 million 4.76 $21.43 million $1.16 12.22

Urstadt Biddle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Whitestone REIT.

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties beats Whitestone REIT on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 196 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception and has raised total dividends to its shareholders for the last 25 consecutive years.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located. Whitestone's properties are primarily located in business-friendly Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, which are among the fastest growing U.S. population centers with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. As of December 31, 2018, Whitestone's total shareholder return ranks #2 of 17, #1 of 17, and #2 of 16, of the U.S. public shopping center REITs for the one-year, three-year, and five-year periods, respectively.

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.