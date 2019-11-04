Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $28.00 price objective on Urovant Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.44.

Get Urovant Sciences alerts:

Urovant Sciences stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 23,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,886. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $289.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.66. Urovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urovant Sciences will post -4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 55.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 24.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Urovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.