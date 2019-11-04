Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,023 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 94.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 0.9% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 79.4% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven V. Abramson sold 31,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $6,923,027.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,524,375.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Keith Hartley sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $29,520.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,946,762.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,685 shares of company stock worth $22,465,629. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $198.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.52. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.78 and a fifty-two week high of $230.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.92.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $97.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

OLED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $230.00 target price on shares of Universal Display and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “negative” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.85.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

