Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to announce earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.49. Universal Display posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

OLED has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $172.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.85.

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 30,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.84, for a total value of $6,175,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 308,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,509,050.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven V. Abramson sold 31,182 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $6,923,027.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,524,375.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,685 shares of company stock valued at $22,465,629. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 1,458.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Display stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.85. The stock had a trading volume of 47,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,160. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 162.42, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.52. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $78.78 and a 12 month high of $230.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Display (OLED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.