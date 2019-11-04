Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to announce earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.49. Universal Display posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

OLED has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $172.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.85.

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 30,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.84, for a total value of $6,175,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 308,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,509,050.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven V. Abramson sold 31,182 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $6,923,027.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,524,375.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,685 shares of company stock valued at $22,465,629. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 1,458.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Display stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.85. The stock had a trading volume of 47,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,160. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 162.42, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.52. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $78.78 and a 12 month high of $230.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

