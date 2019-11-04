United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.
Shares of USLM stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.78 and a 200-day moving average of $80.62. The stock has a market cap of $496.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.52. United States Lime & Minerals has a twelve month low of $68.20 and a twelve month high of $95.76. The company has a current ratio of 11.68, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile
United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.
