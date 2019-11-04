United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of USLM stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.78 and a 200-day moving average of $80.62. The stock has a market cap of $496.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.52. United States Lime & Minerals has a twelve month low of $68.20 and a twelve month high of $95.76. The company has a current ratio of 11.68, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

