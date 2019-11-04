United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

UMC has been the subject of several other reports. Macquarie upgraded United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut United Microelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.78.

NYSE UMC opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.91. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 382,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 132,000 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 162,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

