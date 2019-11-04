United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
UMC has been the subject of several other reports. Macquarie upgraded United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut United Microelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.78.
NYSE UMC opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.91. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
About United Microelectronics
United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.
Further Reading: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.