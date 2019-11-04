United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Internet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UDIRF opened at $34.92 on Monday. United Internet has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average is $35.16.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

