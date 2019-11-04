United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of United-Guardian in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of United-Guardian in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of United-Guardian in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective on shares of United-Guardian in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of United-Guardian in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.94.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

UG stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $87.77 million, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of -0.29.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The business had revenue of $3.28 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 8.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.