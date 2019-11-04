Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,249 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,989,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,237 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 666.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 88,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 77,113 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $2,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $176.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,462,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,054. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $114.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $128.08 and a 12-month high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James set a $197.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

