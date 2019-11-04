Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Trimmed by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 13.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,989,000 after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 164.1% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,237 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 51.6% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 666.8% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 88,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after buying an additional 77,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $2,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.67.

NYSE UNP opened at $172.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $128.08 and a 52 week high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

