Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) Price Down 0.7% This Week

Uniform Fiscal Object (CURRENCY:UFO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Uniform Fiscal Object coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including $18.94, $24.43, $33.94 and $7.50. Over the last week, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Uniform Fiscal Object has a total market capitalization of $357,796.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uniform Fiscal Object alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000124 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object Coin Profile

Uniform Fiscal Object is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2014. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,843,146,262 coins. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official website is ufocoin.net . Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins . The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Uniform Fiscal Object

Uniform Fiscal Object can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $7.50, $13.77, $32.15, $24.43, $51.55, $10.39, $18.94, $50.98, $33.94, $5.60 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniform Fiscal Object should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniform Fiscal Object Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniform Fiscal Object and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.