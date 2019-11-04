Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Under Armour updated its FY19 guidance to $0.33-0.34 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded down $4.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.14. 43,549,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,767,813. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.39.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UAA. ValuEngine raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Under Armour from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

