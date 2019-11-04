Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Under Armour from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Under Armour from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Under Armour from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a negative rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Under Armour from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Under Armour has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.67.

NYSE:UAA traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $21.14. 4,920,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.42. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 78.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Under Armour by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 106,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. 38.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

