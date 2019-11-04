UMB Bank N A MO Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 725,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,654,000 after buying an additional 52,827 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 229.4% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 100,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 70,196 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.23. 6,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,609. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.80. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $53.36.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

