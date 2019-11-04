UMB Bank N A MO Has $328,000 Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 204.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $31,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 386.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $2,230,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK traded up $1.45 on Monday, hitting $48.61. 4,854,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,860,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average is $45.19. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $54.27. The company has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.