Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Position Trimmed by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,897,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,883,000 after purchasing an additional 26,998 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,445,154,000 after purchasing an additional 207,927 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 13.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $615,471,000 after purchasing an additional 210,475 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 46.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,532,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,439,000 after purchasing an additional 483,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3,169.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $398,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $390.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. William Blair lowered shares of Ulta Beauty to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.50.

In related news, CEO Mary N. Dillon acquired 1,300 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.17 per share, with a total value of $308,321.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,797,145.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles Heilbronn acquired 115,258 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.41 per share, with a total value of $27,248,143.78. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,271,598.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 186,567 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,903 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock traded up $3.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $236.55. The company had a trading volume of 93,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.68 and a 200 day moving average of $310.96. Ulta Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $224.43 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.