UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) in a report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SPX. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,400 ($109.76) to GBX 7,700 ($100.61) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 7,684.55 ($100.41).

Shares of LON:SPX opened at GBX 8,235 ($107.60) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,740.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,286.55. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of GBX 5,875 ($76.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,440 ($123.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 120 ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 125.20 ($1.64) by GBX (5.20) (($0.07)). Analysts predict that Spirax-Sarco Engineering will post 26634.9997152 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 32 ($0.42) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

In related news, insider Jamie Pike acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,090 ($105.71) per share, for a total transaction of £101,125 ($132,137.72).

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

