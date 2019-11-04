UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE) by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,985,446 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIEE. Creative Planning increased its holdings in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC acquired a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIEE opened at $171.80 on Monday. UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN has a twelve month low of $108.87 and a twelve month high of $172.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.11 and its 200 day moving average is $158.43.

