U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,491,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,779,000 after buying an additional 171,826 shares during the last quarter. Daily Journal Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 14,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,382,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,230,000 after purchasing an additional 310,818 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662,079 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,521,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,916,000 after purchasing an additional 387,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Macquarie cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

NYSE:USB opened at $57.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.37. The stock has a market cap of $89.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $57.94.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In other news, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $565,016.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,687.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

