Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Position Raised by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 66.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,025 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $13,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 283.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.89. 1,436,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,479. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.77 and a 1-year high of $94.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Tyson Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

In related news, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,910,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $3,600,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

