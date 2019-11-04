Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target Raised to $238.00 at DA Davidson

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TYL. Benchmark boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tyler Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $271.25.

TYL stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $269.83. The stock had a trading volume of 244,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.72. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.03 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.97, for a total value of $453,336.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $732,449.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian K. Miller sold 11,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total value of $2,798,246.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,485 shares in the company, valued at $12,464,776.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,489 shares of company stock worth $32,421,754. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

