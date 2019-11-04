Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,091 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Twitter were worth $8,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,372,606 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,735,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,879 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 5.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,390,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $397,522,000 after purchasing an additional 630,885 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 17,011.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $366,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433,413 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 331.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,337,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 23.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $206,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Twitter to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.61.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $330,447.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,420 over the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TWTR opened at $29.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.59. Twitter Inc has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.21 million. Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

