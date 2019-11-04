Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.55.

TWST traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $24.58. The company had a trading volume of 139,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,079. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.13. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.96. The stock has a market cap of $775.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 168.45% and a negative net margin of 204.63%. The company had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Patrick John Finn sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $825,330.00. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $298,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,143 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,938. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 90.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,220,000 after buying an additional 947,399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 320.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 321.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,055,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,619,000 after purchasing an additional 805,251 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 146.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 579,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,814,000 after purchasing an additional 344,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 156.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 524,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 319,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

