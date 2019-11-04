Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Twilio from an equal rating to a weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.92.

Twilio stock traded down $5.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.01. 8,410,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,149,661. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $69.96 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.01 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.32. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue was up 74.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $950,159.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $242,061.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,830 shares of company stock valued at $19,561,905. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Twilio by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 3.2% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 5.3% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 56.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Twilio by 5.2% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

