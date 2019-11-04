Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price decreased by Northland Securities from $151.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TWLO. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Twilio and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.92.

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $5.05 on Thursday, hitting $92.01. 8,390,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,149,661. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.01 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.32. Twilio has a 52 week low of $69.96 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.96 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 74.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total value of $62,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $242,061.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,830 shares of company stock valued at $19,561,905 in the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,482,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,830 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 335.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,949,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

