Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Downgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Twilio from an equal rating to a weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Twilio and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.92.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $5.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.01. 8,410,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,149,661. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.32. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $151.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Twilio’s revenue was up 74.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $242,061.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $3,724,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,830 shares of company stock valued at $19,561,905. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Twilio by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,996 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,482,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,268,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,127,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,068,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $107,353,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.