Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 678,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,178 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $9,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPC stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.93. 21,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,172. Tutor Perini Corp has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.96.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tutor Perini Corp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

