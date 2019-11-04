TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.83.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.59. 134,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,253. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $329.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 49.4% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 42.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

