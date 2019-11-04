TrueFlip Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. In the last week, TrueFlip has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $37,179.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFlip token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00220516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.99 or 0.01391050 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000883 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028226 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00119027 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip’s launch date was May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

