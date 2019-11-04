True Nature Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:TNTY) COO Purchases $23,100.00 in Stock

True Nature Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:TNTY) COO Lawrence M. Diamond acquired 770,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.03 per share, with a total value of $23,100.00.

True Nature stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. True Nature Holding Inc has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

True Nature Company Profile

True Nature Holding, Inc focuses on engaging in compounding pharmacy activities direct to consumers, doctors, and veterinary professionals. It also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry.

