Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.03

Trisura Group Ltd (TSE:TSU) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$32.03 and last traded at C$32.13, with a volume of 2979 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.88.

TSU has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

The company has a market cap of $280.65 million and a P/E ratio of 52.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.61.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.54). The firm had revenue of C$27.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.20 million. Analysts predict that Trisura Group Ltd will post 1.9500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

