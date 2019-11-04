Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Trading Up 5% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) were up 5% on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $22.07 and last traded at $21.79, approximately 2,747,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,498,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

Specifically, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 400,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $8,184,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 600,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $11,904,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on Trinity Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research set a $18.00 target price on Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens set a $20.00 target price on Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinity Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $813.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.80 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 85.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 667.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,475,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,108,000 after buying an additional 3,022,100 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 4.6% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,154,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,451,000 after buying an additional 138,671 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 22.7% during the second quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 2,361,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after buying an additional 437,443 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 35.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,035,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,235,000 after buying an additional 532,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 29.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,267,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,297,000 after buying an additional 284,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

