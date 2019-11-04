Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

TMQ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.01. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,594. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $3.13.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The mining company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 14,326,996 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,870 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,641,368 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,766,000 after acquiring an additional 590,610 shares during the period. Selz Capital LLC lifted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 13,587,009 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,588 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 226,311 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 86,970 shares during the period.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

