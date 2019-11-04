TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) PT Set at $18.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) received a $18.00 price target from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JMP Securities cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:TPH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,707. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. TRI Pointe Group has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $16.33.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.49 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,811,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,207,000 after purchasing an additional 89,434 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,434,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,810,000 after acquiring an additional 108,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 85.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,542,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,361 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,570,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,736,000 after acquiring an additional 33,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the second quarter valued at about $40,899,000.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

